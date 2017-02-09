Road projects to cause changes for east-side drivers

Starting later this month, Wichita drivers will face three major traffic changes as construction projects along East Kellogg progress, according to a news release.
In the release sent out by the city, officials remind drivers to be aware of the following changes related to the expansion of the east Kellogg freeway, which will begin on Feb. 20:
▪ The ramp from eastbound K-96 to westbound Kellogg will close for the duration of the expanded freeway project.
▪ Kellogg traffic between Zelta and K-96 will be reduced to one lane each direction through late March then switch to one westbound and two eastbound lanes through fall 2018 (lanes will be restricted to a width of 11 feet).
▪ The 127th Street connection to eastbound Kellogg will close permanently.
The changes allow for construction of two stormwater structures under Kellogg and the reconstruction of bridges on the highway that cross over the Kansas Turnpike, according to the release.
Construction on the first East Kellogg Improvement project started in August 2015, including a redesigned Kellogg and Webb intersection and a widening of Kellogg from Webb to Greenwich.
A second project, which started last year, aims to widen Kellogg to a six-lane expressway between Greenwich and K-96. The project is targeted for completion in 2021, the release said. The projects are a partnership of the city, the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Turnpike Authority.
Thurs 9am-3pm. SB I-235, 13th to Central, Rt. lane closed + Exit to Central CLOSED for overhd sign install. #icttraffic— WichitaKDOT (@WichitaKDOT) February 9, 2017
In other road construction projects around the city, the exit from southbound I-235 onto Central will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday for the installation of an overhead sign, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. The right lane on southbound I-235 from 13th to Central will also be closed.
The West Street entrance to eastbound Kellogg remains closed as a new ramp is being built and bridge work at I-235 and Maple continues with traffic on Maple reduced to a single lane in each direction.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
