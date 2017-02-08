Athletic trainer loses license after drinking on the job at Fort Hays State

An athletic trainer had his license suspended indefinitely by the Kansas Board of Healing Arts this week after he drank alcohol on the job at Fort Hays State University, according to the order suspending his license.
Brady Ternes was an employee at Fort Hays until Dec. 4, 2015, according to a human resources representative.
He is still listed on the university’s website as head athletic trainer for the intercollegiate athletics program, instructor and preceptor for the athletic training program.
Ternes self-reported that he had worked under the influence of alcohol twice in 2015, when providing treatment to a student and supervising staff athletic trainers at Fort Hays on Sept. 6, 2015.
On Oct. 30, 2015, the assistant athletic trainer at Fort Hays reported that he persuaded Ternes to go home after realizing Ternes was impaired and that Ternes’ coffee mug smelled like alcohol, according to the documents. Ternes turned in his resignation to the university shortly afterward.
Several parts of the order are redacted.
The Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida, Colo., lists Ternes on its website as having joined its athletic training staff in 2016. Ternes could not be reached at the office Wednesday.
