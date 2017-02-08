Got formal wear? Donate it to Gown Town

Gown Town, an annual event that provides free formal wear to area high school students, is accepting donations for this year’s prom season.
To help, drop off gently used prom dresses, suits, sport coats, tuxedos, shoes or accessories to any In The Bag Cleaners location.
On March 4, Kansas high school students with a valid school ID can shop for free at the Gown Town event, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Towne West Square, inside the north entrance.
For more information, check out the Gown Town 2017 Facebook event page.
