Got formal wear? Donate it to Gown Town

1:12 'Doc' takes to the skies for a second time Pause

1:26 Inside Doc's nose

1:00 Closer look at the Citation Hemisphere

1:22 500th Spirit AeroSystems Boeing 787

3:57 Police give update on injured officer

0:28 Raw footage from police incident

0:27 Officer hurt in south Wichita

1:31 Tornadoes rake through Louisiana

1:34 Wichita flag lights up flooring company