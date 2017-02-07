Council OKs law enforcement training center at Wichita State

The Wichita City Council on Tuesday approved agreements for the construction of a $9.5 million to $10 million law enforcement training center on the Innovation Campus at Wichita State University.
The center will provide classrooms and training spaces for the Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and WSU criminal justice students.
Under the three agreements approved Tuesday, Wichita will pay a developer for the project in 10 installments, leading to the opening of the center in the first quarter of next year, according to City Attorney Jennifer Magana.
Sedgwick County intends to buy half the completed building, County Commission Chairman Dave Unruh said.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Comments