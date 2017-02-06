Andover convenience stores robbed on Monday

1:16 Lady Gaga flies solo at Super Bowl halftime show Pause

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

2:37 'Lockup: Wichita, KS Extended Stay' trailer

2:19 Preview of 'On Broadway,' episode 3 of Wichita 'Lockup'

0:36 Fatal shooting near Kellogg, Meridian

0:28 Meteor lights up Midwest sky

1:41 Ryan Schraeder talks about growing up in Wichita, rooting for Chiefs

1:14 Anisia Brumley wins Barton Scholarship

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel