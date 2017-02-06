Local

February 6, 2017 9:17 AM

College fund set up for firefighter’s son

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

A college fund has been set up for the teenage son of Collis Grisby, the Wichita firefighter who died last month.

The 529 plan fund was set up by the Wichita chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters and is being run through a website called Ugift529.com.

Anyone can donate to the fund by visiting the Ugift website and entering 43Z-49H, the code for Tyler Jayden’s account.

Firefighters pay respect to Collis Grisby

Wichita firefighters from Station 17 stood in front of the station while the funeral procession traveled west on Maple toward Resthaven Mortuary on February 1, 2017. (video by Jaime Green)

jgreen@wichitaeagle.com
 

A Wichita native, Grisby, 53, worked for the Wichita Fire Department for more than two decades. He died unexpectedly on Jan. 24.

In 2010, Grisby was honored as a “Firefighter Hero” by the American Red Cross and Emprise Bank. Grisby’s wife, Appel, died in 2015.

Firefighter recognized as Wichita hero (2010)

Collis Grisby, longtime Wichita firefighter, was recognized by the American Red Cross and Emprise Bank in 2010 as a "Firefighter Hero," presented to a firefighter who, in performing his or her job, acted above and beyond the call of duty. (Courtesy of Wichita Red Cross/YouTube)

 

Checks or money orders can also be mailed to the local union chapter. Donations should be made out to TJ Grisby and sent to: IAFF 135, 428 N. St. Francis, Wichita, KS, 67202.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

