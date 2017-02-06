College fund set up for firefighter’s son

A college fund has been set up for the teenage son of Collis Grisby, the Wichita firefighter who died last month.
The 529 plan fund was set up by the Wichita chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters and is being run through a website called Ugift529.com.
Anyone can donate to the fund by visiting the Ugift website and entering 43Z-49H, the code for Tyler Jayden’s account.
A Wichita native, Grisby, 53, worked for the Wichita Fire Department for more than two decades. He died unexpectedly on Jan. 24.
In 2010, Grisby was honored as a “Firefighter Hero” by the American Red Cross and Emprise Bank. Grisby’s wife, Appel, died in 2015.
Checks or money orders can also be mailed to the local union chapter. Donations should be made out to TJ Grisby and sent to: IAFF 135, 428 N. St. Francis, Wichita, KS, 67202.
**
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments