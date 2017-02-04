Free spay-neuter program may also help curb breeding of pit bulls

A program that will help Wichitans spay or neuter their pets for free has police hoping it will also put a dent in the illegal breeding of pit bulls in the city.
Pay It Forward, a partnership between the Wichita Animal Action League and the Kansas Humane Society, will provide vouchers to pay 100 percent of the cost of sterilization surgery for cats or dogs of qualified owners.
The program, made possible by a grant from PetSmart Charities and a matching private donation, received 400 applications in the first three hours after it was announced Jan. 27 on Facebook, said Sarah Coffman of Wichita Animal Action League, a local rescue group.
The offer has been put on hold until those applications can be processed, Coffman said. The program has 275 vouchers to give out, and 108 applicants had been approved as of Tuesday, Coffman said. When those animals have been scheduled for surgery, the site will be reopened for applications but will focus on female dogs and cats in certain ZIP codes that have the highest number of stray animals that come into animal control, she said.
Surgeries will be performed at the Kansas Humane Society, which is adjacent to the Wichita Animal Shelter.
The group hopes to get more donations and grants to keep the program going after all the vouchers have been issued, Coffman said. Applicants must demonstrate a need for financial help, and there is a limit of three vouchers per household.
One plan for the vouchers is for them to be used by owners of unsterilized pit bulls and pit bull mixes that have been picked up by animal control. A city ordinance requires that all pit bulls in Wichita be sterilized.
“It’s illegal to own a pit bull that’s not spayed or neutered in Wichita,” said police Lt. Joe Schroeder, who oversees the city’s animal control operations.
Owners picking up an unneutered pit bull at the shelter are given a citation and ordered to have the animal sterilized within 30 days, Schroeder said. Officers must follow up on the case and make sure the surgery has been performed.
The Spay It Forward program will allow the dog to be spayed or neutered before it’s released, without cost, and the owner can avoid paying a fine.
“We want to get away from just citing people,” Schroeder said. “The idea of the program is get it done before the animal leaves here. Then’s there’s no problem, and they’re not in violation of the law.”
Wichita has “an overpopulation of pit bulls,” Schroeder said. “That’s very evident when you walk through our shelter.”
The only reason to keep the dogs unneutered “is for the purpose of breeding, which is also illegal in the city,” he said.
Schroeder and Coffman said they found the response to Spay It Forward encouraging.
“I think it speaks volumes to how needed this service is in our community and just how prevalent unsterilized animals are in the community,” Coffman said.
More than 3,600 animals were euthanized in 2016 in Wichita: 2,030 at Wichita Animal Services and 1,588 at the Kansas Humane Society.
“A major spay/neuter effort is the only way to keep animals from ending up on death row,” Coffman said.
For more information on the program, go to WAALrescue.org or call the organization at 316-361-6387.
Diane McCartney: 316-268-6593, @dlmccartney
