Stolen computer results in HIPAA breach

A stolen computer has resulted in a breach of HIPAA, the law that provides privacy for medical information, according to a news release from Family Medicine East.
Information about roughly 6,800 patients who visited Family Medicine East during 2002 and 2003 was on a desktop computer stolen when an intruder broke in early Dec. 8, according to Becky Reheis, office manager. The Department of Health and Human Services has been notified about the breach.
The computer contained typed office notes from 2002 and 2003, including patient appointments with names, dates of birth and names or initials of physicians who saw the patient.
“If they have questions, give us a call,” Reheis said. “We’ll do whatever we can to answer them.”
The notes do not contain addresses or Social Security numbers, but a news release from the clinic suggested that patients from 2002 and 2003 obtain credit reports and monitor their banking accounts for unauthorized activities.
Family Medicine East will make credit monitoring services available at no cost for patients identified in the records.
Some of the notes describe the patient’s condition or diagnosis. Other files contained letters including referrals.
“The files remained on the computer that was stolen as a result of an employee’s oversight, and were not detected during a number of risk analyses undertaken prior to the theft, as part of efforts to secure all individually identifiable health information,” the release stated.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
