‘Candid Conversations’ on race: Wichita kicking off community series

On Wednesday, the Wichita library will kick off a series of events aimed at fostering discussion of race relations in the city.
The series, “Candid Conversations,” will include talks by historians, police experts and Wichita police Chief Gordon Ramsay.
Mayor Jeff Longwell said the series was intended to build off the success of last summer’s community cookout, organized by the police.
The series is being sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Kansas Humanities Council, as well as 11 schools, police and community organizations across the city.
Here are the talks in the series.
“Civil Rights in Wichita” – The newest Smithsonian Institution museum recognizes Wichita’s role in the civil rights movement through the youth-led Dockum Drug Store sit-ins, which prompted the drugstore chain to end segregated seating at lunch counters. Gretchen Eick, a history professor at Friends University, researched and wrote a book, “Dissent in Wichita,” that discusses the civil rights movement in the Midwest.
Details: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Central Library, 223 S. Main
“Mining the Trust Gap: Ferguson and Americans’ Changing Views of Police Behavior” – From incarceration statistics to public opinion on police behavior, there has long been a wide gap between white and black Americans. This talk will explore views of police processes of different racial and ethnic backgrounds.
Details: 7-8 p.m. Feb. 16, Wichita State University Hughes Metroplex, 5015 E. 21st St. North
“Racial Profiling: How Do Minorities Experience What They Believe to Be Racial Profiling?” – Michael Birzer, a professor of criminal justice at Wichita State University, presents the findings of nearly five years of racial profiling that laid the groundwork for his book “Racial Profiling: They Stopped Me Because I’m _______!”
Details: 7-8 p.m. March 14, Wichita State University Hughes Metroplex, 5015 E. 21st St. North
“Police on Racial Profiling: In Their Own Words” – What do Kansas police officers think about allegations of racial profiling, and what needs to be done to resolve the controversy? Ramsay and community representatives will discuss a recent study and answer questions.
Details: 7-9 p.m. April 4, Wichita State University Hughes Metroplex, 5015 E. 21st St. North
“Voting Rights and Racial Justice” – Micah Kubic, head of the Kansas American Civil Liberties Union, speaks about voting rights and race.
Details: 6:30-7:45 p.m. April 11, Central Library, 223 S. Main
“Cracking the Codes” film discussion – “Cracking the Codes: The System of Racial Inequity” features stories from racial justice leaders. A conversation about how race affects our day-to-day life and is embedded in our social fabric.
Details: 1:30-4:30 p.m. April 22, Central Library, 223 S. Main
