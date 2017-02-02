Fresh Start bags for human trafficking survivors to be packed Saturday

Volunteers are gathering Saturday to pack Fresh Start bags for victims and survivors of human trafficking and abuse.
The bags, which provide clothing, hygiene products and comfort items, are provided by the nonprofit organization ICT S.O.S., which combats human trafficking.
Saturday’s event is a joint effort of ICT S.O.S.’s student advisory board and Volunteer Kansas, and will extend from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County, 1211 S. Emporia.
Volunteers registered through Volunteer Kansas will assist the students on the advisory board, ICT H.O.P.E., in packing the bags. The board features 22 students from colleges and high schools in south-central Kansas.
The students held a community-wide drive to collect items for the Fresh Start bags during January, which is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
The bags are distributed through local agencies such as the Child Advocacy Center, the Exploited and Missing Child Unit, the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center and local hospitals.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments