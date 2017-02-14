How to make green chili in an Instant Pot

Jaime Green shows you how to make green chili in an Instant Pot that tastes a lot like Old Mill Tasty’s famous green stuff.
No One Eats Alone

West High students took time to eat with Anderson Elementary students during a national event called No One Eats Alone Friday. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Man suspected of running over officer charged with aggravated battery

Prosecutors charged the man suspected of running over Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn during a pursuit with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. Justin F. Terrazas, 31, made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on that count and other crimes Friday afternoon before Judge Faith Maughan. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Watkins plane dedication

Nearly nine decades after it was first built in Wichita, a Watkins Skylark is making its presence in the Air Capital of the World known again. (Beccy Tanner / The Wichita Eagle / Feb. 9, 2017)

