How to make green chili in an Instant Pot

Rumors of immigration raids at Kansas City churches put fear into the Kansas City community on Sunday. Community organizers, concerned citizens and attorneys gathered to provide support for the Hispanic community.
Prosecutors charged the man suspected of running over Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn during a pursuit with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. Justin F. Terrazas, 31, made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on that count and other crimes Friday afternoon before Judge Faith Maughan. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Wichita State University's National Institute for Aviation Research is now ready to coordinate with local law enforcement agencies to create virtual reality crime scenes. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Wichita police on Thursday continued to document the crime scene where an officer was critically injured after being struck by a fleeing motorist in a stolen car. (video by Jaime Green) February 9, 2017