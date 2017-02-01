‘He would hug me until I smiled’

0:58 Car drives off freeway, crashes into bridge Pause

1:14 Anisia Brumley wins Barton Scholarship

1:02 Pet ferret gets medical attention at K-State

1:01 What to do when you see flashing lights or hear sirens while driving

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

2:30 Grieving brother talks about his slain sister, baby Sofia

1:12 Watch a timelapse of the demolition of a highway bridge

2:26 Jetts department store in Anthony the last of its kind

1:12 Scenes from the Sunflower Cluster Dog Show