A niece who remembered his long, warm embraces.
A fellow firefighter who couldn’t remember a day when he wasn’t happy and smiling.
A neighbor who remembered first being greeted by him after moving in across the street.
Those were just three of the memories shared Wednesday morning during the funeral for Wichita firefighter Collis Grisby, who died unexpectedly on Jan. 24.
The Christian Faith Centre in south Wichita was packed with onlookers – including dozens of firefighters and police officers – for the service, which lasted a little over an hour.
“I don’t ever remember a day when he wasn’t happy,” said Leo Leongson, a fire inspector who said he worked alongside Grisby for several years. “That was ‘Gris.’ He had a big smile and he was always happy.”
Grisby, 53, worked for the Wichita Fire Department for more than two decades, creating a long list of friends and admirers along the way. The Wichita native and Northwest High graduate was remembered as a person with a comforting presence who preached the importance of character and integrity.
One firefighter said it was rare when a person got past the muscular Grisby without receiving a hug.
“If you try to think about anything wrong with him, you can’t,” said Shauntoray “Tutu” Grisby, Collis’ niece. “I remember that if I was sad, he would hug me until I smiled. Even if we had our differences, he would hug me at the end of the day and say he loved me no matter what.”
After high school, Grisby spent time at Tabor College before eventually graduating from Friends University in 1989. In 2010, Grisby was honored as a “Firefighter Hero” by the American Red Cross and Emprise Bank.
Grisby, who was also remembered as an artist who like to draw, a golfer and a football fan, leaves behind a teenage son, Tyler Jayden. Grisby’s wife, Appel, died in 2015.
Pastor Rick Just of Asbury Church, where Grisby was a member, said he was a wonderful man who left the Earth too soon.
“Collis’ life and the way he lived – that’s really the message,” Just said. “He’s in a better place now, though. He traded his fireman’s hat for a crown of glory.”
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
