Pet ferret gets medical attention at K-State

When pet owner Carl Hobi of Olathe noticed that one of his ferrets, a 4-year-old named Zelda, was moping around and not eating in December 2016, he figured something might be wrong. He was right. Zelda had to have a pacemaker surgically implanted on Jan. 11, 2017, by veterinarians at Kansas State University, the first such operation performed on a ferret in the school’s history, according to a news release. (Video courtesy of Carl Hobi)
Courtesy of Carl Hobi

Protesters stand in support of refugees and Muslims

About 100 people gathered Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at the Islamic Society in Wichita to show their support for Muslims and refugees after President Trump issued an order banning people coming from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. (Video by Oliver Morrison / The Wichita Eagle)

