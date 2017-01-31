Pet ferret gets medical attention at K-State

When pet owner Carl Hobi of Olathe noticed that one of his ferrets, a 4-year-old named Zelda, was moping around and not eating in December 2016, he figured something might be wrong. He was right. Zelda had to have a pacemaker surgically implanted on Jan. 11, 2017, by veterinarians at Kansas State University, the first such operation performed on a ferret in the school’s history, according to a news release. (Video courtesy of Carl Hobi)