Wichita commuters to face delays near Warren West

Some commuters in west Wichita will likely face delays due to a road construction project that begins Wednesday, according to city documents.
Asphalt repairs are set to begin for a stretch of 21st Street North in west Wichita near the West Warren movie theater. A segment of 21st Street from 21st and Tyler west to 21st and Crestline Street will be worked on, city documents show.
Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction while work is being done. The project is expected to be completed by summer.
On the east side of town, work continues this week at Kellogg and Webb Road, where drivers heading west on Kellogg now need to exit at Rock Road and enter back onto eastbound Kellogg to access the Kansas Turnpike.
For a full list of projects happening in Wichita, visit the Kansas Department of Transportation website.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
