Eagle reporter to talk about covering BTK at Wichita State

Award-winning Wichita Eagle reporter Roy Wenzl is scheduled to talk about his coverage, dealings and conversations with serial killer Dennis Rader in a presentation called “Covering a Killer,” which will take place next week at Wichita State University.
Wenzl started covering Rader, known as BTK, after he resurfaced in 2004.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Room 142 of the school’s Rhatigan Student Center. Free and open to the public, the talk is sponsored by the Kansas Pro chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
Wenzl was the primary author of The Eagle’s book “Bind, Torture, Kill: The Inside Story of BTK, the Serial Killer Next Door,” published by Harper Collins.
He also spoke with Rader’s daughter about what it was like growing up with a father who turned out to be a serial killer for a story published in The Eagle called “When Your Father is the BTK Serial Killer, Forgiveness is Not Tidy.” Wenzl’s narrative, “BTK’s Daughter,” was published in Reader’s Digest.
For more information, contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com or Molly McMillin at mollymc2010@hotmail.com.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
