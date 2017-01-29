Bonnie Bing, Dick Honeyman this year’s Sweet Humanitarians

Bonnie Bing Honeyman and Dick Honeyman are being honored as the Sweet Humanitarians of the Year in an event Feb. 24 at the Abode Venue.
Physician Donna Sweet, a world-renowned HIV/AIDS expert, created the award in 2005 to recognize those who make significant contributions in the Wichita community.
This year’s event, “An Evening of Note,” will benefit the Sweet Emergency Fund, which helps HIV/AIDS patients who have no other resources available to them with health care needs .
Reservations are $100 per person and can be made by calling 316-293-3595 before Feb. 20.
Bing Honeyman attended North High School and received her bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree in physical education from Wichita State University. She was a physical education teacher and assistant athletic director of women’s athletics at WSU before becoming a staff writer for The Wichita Eagle. Since her retirement in 2012, she continues to serve as a freelance writer for The Eagle and VIP Wichita magazine. She serves on several boards in Wichita and volunteers with Starkey, Autism Ave., YWCA and Music Theatre Wichita.
Honeyman received his bachelor’s degree in art from WSU and his law degree from Washburn University. He is a founding partner of Hite, Fanning & Honeyman. He also serves on several boards in the community including Starkey, Wichita Community Theatre and Wichita Music Theatre.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
