Wichita protests show solidarity with refugees, Muslims

At first there were only a handful, but within minutes on Sunday, nearly 100 people showed up at the Wichita Eisenhower National Airport to protest President Trump’s immigration order and travel ban.
“We are going to keep it peaceful, but we can keep it loud,” Brittney Schaeffer told the crowd that had gathered outside the parking garage across from the airport drop-off zone.
She said the group was meeting in solidarity with other protesters across the nation in opposition to Trump’s order to ban citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.
“We are hoping to spread a message of love and welcome, which we believe are the true values of our American democracy. That we stand together in solidarity with immigrants and refugees in the Muslim community,” Schaeffer said.
It was the second such protest on Sunday in Wichita.
Earlier, another 100 people formed a human barrier in front of the Islamic Society of Wichita to show solidarity for Muslims and refugees.
Despite at least four court rulings halting deportations or ordering attorney access to those being detained, violations persisted at airports across the country on Sunday, according to McClatchy media reports. There were also reports of visa holders being forced onto planes or relatives waiting in vain for elderly loved ones in detention.
As news broke on Saturday about green-card holders being detained at airports across the U.S., many Wichitans wanted to do something to show their support.
“Not all white Christians or Christians in general, or not all Americans, feel the way that a lot of what the media is showing,” said Lori Wiltse. “We’re not all hateful and we’re not all ignorant and we’re not going to stand in silence.”
Members of the society handed out water Sunday and said their members would join the protest after their services were over.
“It’s really hard to see and hear stories of friends and family and even strangers – of families being separated, loved ones being separated,” said Maira Salim, a Sunday school teacher who came out to thank the people who showed up. “And to see that there are so many Americans that support us and are against this is really heartwarming.”
As Uma Sharyif left his Sunday worship service, he said he opposed Trump’s new refugee and immigration policies. “It amazes me how I can travel throughout the world with my passport, I can go to countries and enter,” said Sharyif, who converted to Islam 35 years ago but was born in the U.S. “But for some reason, people can’t come and enter into this country.”
Schaeffer had coordinated with Wichita police and airport authorities, who she said told her the event could take place on the sidewalk outside the airport.
“This is not just American democracy but also the values of Christianity of love, hope and welcoming,” Schaeffer said. “This is an event of resistance – a followup to the woman’s march. That we are standing in resistance to xenophobia, misogyny, sexism, racism – all of that which has been highlighted. We want to stand together to show that’s not the only voice. That we have a message of love and hope that is strong.’
Wichita police Chief Gordon Ramsay attended the event at the airport on Sunday, as did several other Wichita police officers, to ensure a peaceful protest.
“We are here to facilitate their First Amendment rights,” Ramsay said of the protesters. “We are here to support them in their protests, keep them safe and ensure they are able to do it.”
And all remained peaceful.
Some of the crowd at the airport sang John Lennon’s “Give Peace a Chance,” while others chanted “No hate in this state” and “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here.”
