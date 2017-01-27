Capitol Beats, Week 3

Check this spot on Sundays for a few quick hits about what’s driving the debate in the Legislature.
Say what?
“It’s always interesting to be on the same side as the Kansas Policy Institute.”
Rabbi Moti Rieber of Kansas Interfaith Action on siding with the institute on a civil asset forfeiture bill.
“Go to a college campus. Spend a day. Get a sense of the interaction that goes on on a college campus. Get a sense of the lack of adultness.”
David Schauner, the Kansas National Education Association’s general counsel, to lawmakers on campus carry bill.
$230.9 million
That’s how much a bill to repeal the income tax exemption for owners of limited liability companies and other pass-through businesses would make for the state in the 2018 fiscal year.
Trending
Some of the biggest news at the Statehouse this week revolved around firearms. Rep. Willie Dove, R-Bonner Springs, left a loaded gun in a committee room at the Capitol. He removed a .380 handgun from his ankle during a meeting of the House Education Committee, placed it on the desk and left the room without retrieving it. A secretary found the gun and handed it over to Capitol police.
That news broke Thursday morning right before the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee heard from the public on a bill to allow colleges and universities to continue banning concealed weapons on campus. The room was packed, mostly with campus carry opponents, a full hour before the hearing started. Committee Chairman and Sen. Jacob LaTurner, R-Pittsburg, struggled during a tense hearing to keep the crowd from applauding testimony they liked and vocally disputing testimony they didn’t.
News ahead
A state law passed last year granted immunity to underage drinkers who call 911 in a medical emergency if they work with emergency personnel and law enforcement. On Thursday, the House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee could take action on a bill that would require authorities to contact minors’ parents if they’re offered immunity.
Daniel Salazar
