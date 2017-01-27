March for Life begins with prayer, confession for Wichita’s bishop

A group of Wichitans were among the thousands who gathered Friday for the March for Life, rallying in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., bearing placards and banners opposing abortion.
The night before, Bishop Carl Kemme of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita lead about 600 youth and others from Wichita in a quiet time of prayer and confession.
“We don’t think this was like a tour or a vacation,” Kemme said. “We want everybody to have a good time, but we believe it to be a pilgrimage.
“We march, we pray, we teach, we witness in an authentic way, in a humble way, in a loving way that these unborn children are worthy of seeing the light of day. That’s why we do it.”
Each year, the March for Life is held in opposition to Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that established the constitutional right to abortion in a decision handed down on Jan. 22, 1973.
Although Kemme had to begin traveling back to Wichita on Friday rather than attending the actual march, he said the students and their chaperones had gone and heard from Vice President Mike Pence at the march, the first time a sitting vice president has addressed the rally.
The march followed President Donald Trump’s decision to revive a ban on providing foreign aid to health providers that offer abortion counseling. It also came as abortion opponents await the nomination of a pro-life Supreme Court justice, something Pence promised Friday.
Kemme said this was the fifth time he had visited Washington during the march. In addition to leading prayer the night before the march in the hotel, the group also celebrated Mass on Thursday at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception — the largest Catholic church in the Americas — and celebrated Mass on Friday morning in the hotel.
“We believe very strongly and teach very clearly that life is a gift and is not to be altered or destroyed in any way,” Kemme said. “We have a responsibility to cherish our lives and the lives of others.
“That applies to the unborn child, so we believe that life begins at the moment of conception and because of that we firmly believe the unborn child has the right a newborn child would have.”
Katherine Burgess
