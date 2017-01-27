Local

January 27, 2017 3:41 PM

Haysville woman, 84, found dead after car crashes into culvert

By Amy Renee Leiker

An 84-year-old Haysville woman was found dead Thursday after her car left the road and struck a culvert near 63rd Street South and Hoover.

Authorities are still investigating whether Ruth V. Graves suffered a medical condition before her Buick LeSabre crashed, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics shortly before 12:45 p.m.

Graves was southbound in the 6400 block of South Hoover when she veered off the road and into the east ditch. Deputies were dispatched to the scene at about 12:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

