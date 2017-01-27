89 students hurt in Thursday school bus crash, police say

Wichita police say nearly twice as many students as originally thought complained of injuries after their school buses crashed into one another on Kellogg.
Of the 89 L’Ouverture Elementary school students aboard the two buses, 51 “reported some type of minor injury,” Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said Friday. “That could be anything from soreness to a bruise or something like that,” she said.
On Thursday at the crash site – on eastbound Kellogg near its junction with I-135 – police said 27 students were harmed.
One student was taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment.
Five of the six teachers on the buses were also hurt, Woodrow said Friday.
Neither bus driver suffered injuries.
The buses were taking third- and fifth-graders back to class after they’d gone on a field trip to see the Wichita Symphony’s Young People’s Concert at Century II when the collision occurred. The buses were following one another, preparing to exit onto northbound I-135, when they were forced to slow for traffic.
That’s when one bus rear-ended the other at about 11:20 a.m.
“Accidents happen like that all the time. When you’re going a certain speed, and you think that everybody else is going a certain speed, and then all of a sudden for whatever reason ahead traffic slows down,” Woodrow said.
The bus driver, she added, “obviously just wasn’t able to stop in time and then rear-ended the bus in front of him.”
It’s unclear whether that bus driver was cited.
Neither of the buses involved in Thursday’s crash have safety restraints for passengers. Several of the children reported head and neck pain from bumping against the seats in front of them when the impact happened.
Earlier this week, state lawmakers heard testimony on a bill that would require school buses bought by districts after Jan. 1, 2018, to have seat belts. Riders would be required to wear them, but existing school buses would not have to be retrofitted with safety restraints.
Wichita district officials opposed the bill, saying public safety dollars could be better spent elsewhere and that ensuring students were buckled in would distract bus drivers and slow down bus schedules.
L’Ouverture is a career exploration and technology magnet school at 1539 N. Ohio, which is near 13th and Mosley.
Contributing: Suzanne Perez Tobias of The Eagle
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
