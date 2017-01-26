Wichita State students honored for ‘life-saving’ actions

Wichita State University on Thursday honored a pair of students and other responders who rushed to aid a fellow Shocker during a medical emergency.
On Dec. 15 at the school’s Ablah Library, students Aaron Lewis and Martina Salerno rushed to the aid of Tyler Hull, who was discovered in a nonresponsive state, according to a Wichita State release.
While they waited for medical responders to arrive, Lewis performed chest compressions on Hull while Salerno held his head.
“I am glad I was there and I am really glad the man who knew CPR was there,” said Salerno in the release. “I jumped into action because I had EMT training as a senior in high school.”
A police officer soon arrived and was unable to find a pulse, though Hull eventually became responsive and was transported to Wesley Medical Center.
The university recognized Lewis and Salerno, along with some university police personnel, for their “life-saving” actions during a ceremony Thursday.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
