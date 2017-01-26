Raw video of school buses involved in accident

Two school buses were involved in an accident on eastbound Kellogg near the Canal Route on Thursday morning. (Jan. 26, 2017 / Jaime Green / The Wichita Eagle)
DA discusses Harvey County triple homicide

Harvey County District Attorney David Yoder addresses the media regarding the apprehension of Jereme Nelson and Myrta Rangel in Mexico in connection with Oct. 30 triple homicide in Moundridge of Travis Street, Richard Prouty and Angela Graevs. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Vigil for Toni Anderson, missing Wichita woman

Members of the Risen Savior Lutheran Church and others gathered at a candlelight vigil at the church on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, to pray for Toni Anderson, the missing 20-year-old Wichita woman who was last heard from on Sunday in Kansas City. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

