Updated: 27 students hurt in school bus collision on Kellogg

UPDATE, 12:46 p.m. – Wichita police are asking parents of L’Ouverture Elementary students on the buses that collided on Kellogg this morning to pick their children up at the school and not at the crash site.
Of about 60 children aboard, 27 suffered minor injuries. Only one was taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment, Sgt. Kelly O’Brien said at the scene. Most had neck and head pain, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The students were third and fifth graders, Wichita public schools spokeswoman Susan Arensman said by e-mail.
Two additional buses arrived at the crash site, in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg, west of I-135, after noon and took the children back to the school, 1539 N. Ohio.
UPDATE, 12:14 p.m. – About 60 L’Ouverture Elementary students aboard pair of buses that collided at 11:20 a.m. in eastbound lanes of Kellogg, Wichita police said at the scene.
The buses were headed back to school from a field trip. One rear-ended the other as they slowed for traffic. Police said 27 students received minor injuries.
Original story: A pair of yellow school buses are apparently involved in a traffic accident in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg, near the on-ramp to southbound I-135.
At least four children suffered minor injuries, according to emergency scanner traffic. More than 20 people may have been aboard.
The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. Thursday. Not long after the crash, the buses moved to the highway’s shoulder, according to www.wichway.org. But emergency crews, including fire trucks and paramedics, are at the scene and may be tying up traffic.
