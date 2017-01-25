Boy, 3, struck and killed in convenience store lot

A 3-year-old boy was killed Wednesday night when he followed his dad into a convenience store and was struck by a vehicle, police said.
Wichita police Lt. Dennis Wilson said the family had stopped at the Jump Start at 1535 E. Pawnee just before 7 p.m. to get gasoline. The dad went into the store, and the boy got out of the family van and followed. A 4-by-4 vehicle pulled into the lot and the woman driving did not see the boy and hit him, Wilson said.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wilson said police were investigating but that it appeared to be an accident.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments