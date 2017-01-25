‘Heavy smoke’ disrupts morning at Eisenhower High

An apparent fire broke out Wednesday morning at Eisenhower High School in Goddard, according to the school and 911 scanner reports.
Dane Baxa, a spokesman for Goddard schools, said some malfunctioning equipment led to the front office area being filled with “heavy smoke.” A call went out at 7:07 a.m. for a building fire at the school, according to a 911 dispatch supervisor and scanner chatter.
Baxa said students arriving for the school day were instructed to go to Eisenhower’s gym, though emergency precautions were lifted at about 7:45 a.m. Baxa said there was no damage because of the fire and that classes would go on as scheduled on Wednesday.
A tweet sent out by the high school shortly after 7 a.m. referred to a “small electrical fire,” though the tweet was apparently later deleted. Baxa said he believes the smoke was caused by “overheating batteries” in the office area.
EHS classes are now resuming. All clear!— USD265_EisenhowerHS (@USD265_EHS) January 25, 2017
