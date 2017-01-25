Two people killed in Greenwood County collision

Two people are dead after a collision Tuesday night in Greenwood County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said 54-year-old Donald Allen Lank of Coffeyville and 19-year-old Savanah Marie Sickler of Osawatomie were killed in the crash.
Lank was driving a 2005 Jeep Liberty eastbound on Highway 400 about 12 miles west of Fredonia when he crossed the center line and went into the westbound lanes, where he hit Sickler at about 8:50 p.m., the agency said. She was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Malibu.
A 16-year-old boy and 24-year-old man riding with Lank survived the collision. They were taken to Missouri hospitals for treatment.
After the collision, a semi truck also traveling westbound on Highway 400 struck Lank’s Jeep, pushing it into another car — a 2014 Ford Escape — that was legally parked on the road’s shoulder, the highway patrol said. No one was in the Ford at the time.
The 61-year-old Hutchinson man driving the semi wasn’t hurt.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
