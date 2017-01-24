Local

January 24, 2017 12:00 PM

Police still looking for pit bull that twice attacked 4-year-old boy

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita police and animal control officers are still searching for a brown and white pit bull that attacked a 4-year-old boy playing outside Monday afternoon.

The dog may be a stray. Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said Tuesday that authorities have talked to neighbors living in the area where the boy was bitten but no one knows where it belongs.

At one point, after animal control received some calls, “we thought maybe we found the dog. But it was not,” Woodrow said.

Police said Monday on Facebook that the 4-year-old was in the front yard of a home in the 2600 block of North Minnesota when the pit bull approached and started its assault at around 1:30 p.m. Monday. An adult noticed the commotion and came out of the house to stop the attack.

That’s when it lunged at the boy a second time, police have said. It’s unclear where the pit bull went after the attack.

Pit bulls can be sweet, but they also figure prominently in Wichita attacks, officials say

 

The boy suffered more than 50 lacerations all over his body. At least two were serious. Woodrow said the boy was expected to spend about a day in the hospital.

Officers, Woodrow said, “worked for hours to try to find the pit bull. We have been unsuccessful in finding it to this point.”

Anyone who knows the dog’s location is asked to call 911. “We do believe that that dog is probably in that neighborhood, possibly abandoned,” Woodrow said, rather than belonging to a neighbor.

2015: Vicious dogs

Animal Control Lt. Steve Kenney talks about the pit bull attack on a mail carrier in March. (May 20, 2015/Mike Hutmacher/The Wichita Eagle)

mhutmacher@wichitaeagle.com
 

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Is that a guitar in your pants?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos