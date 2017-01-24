Tickets for annual Girl Scout luncheon can be purchased now

Susan Page of USA Today will be the keynote speaker at the annual Leadership Luncheon on Feb. 16.
Hosted by Juliette’s Pearls Leadership Society, the mission of the luncheon is to raise funds and awareness for Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland.
Juliette’s Pearls is named after Juliette Gordon Low, the founder of Girl Scouts who, in 1912, sold her pearls to support the organization. The annual luncheon raises money to support Girl Scouts in 80 of Kansas’ 105 counties
Page is a graduate of Wichita Southeast High School and current Washington bureau chief of USA Today.
Tickets are $100 and can be purchased by going online to kansasgirlscouts.org/jpls. The luncheon will be at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, 400 W. Douglas.
For more information, call 888-686-6468 or e-mail Amber Hendrix, director of fund development for Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, at ahendrix@gskh.org.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
