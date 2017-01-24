Grant money to help Excel shooting victims

Close to a quarter-million dollars has been awarded to support victims of last year’s mass shooting at business in Hesston.
According to a news release from the city of Newton, SafeHope – a domestic violence and sexual assault shelter that serves Harvey, McPerson and Marion counties – has been awarded about $225,000 in grant money to help support victims and first responders affected by the deadly February shooting at Excel Industries in Hesston.
The grant – funded by the Victims of Crime Act through the Kansas Governor’s Grants Program – will provide support groups, mental health and counseling services, victim advocate services, and resources for children, according to the release.
Funding will also provide two new staff positions at SafeHope – a resiliency program coordinator and a criminal justice advocate. The grant will include more than $115,400 for contracted therapy services through Prairie View and “security enhancements” for the SafeHope offices in Newton.
A total of $10,000 will be used for direct aid to victims of the shooting, which will include transportation services, clothing, food and lodging.
“We never dreamed that a tragedy like the Excel shooting could happen in our community,” said Harvey County Administrator John Waltner, a resident of Hesston, in the release. “Everyone in our county experienced some level of trauma. With this program we hope to be able to meet some of the ongoing needs we’ve identified for long-term recovery.”
John Waltner, Harvey County administrator and Hesston resident
Similar “resiliency programs” have been established in recent years in other U.S. communities affected by mass shootings, including Aurora, Colo., and Newtown, Conn.
“Response to trauma looks different for different people,” said Jan Jones, SafeHope’s director, in the release. “So we plan to offer a variety of support systems to encourage healing and resiliency, strengthen the community and prevent future violence.”
Jones said an 800 crisis hotline will also be put in place, along with a plan for shooting memorials or anniversary activities.
On Feb. 25, Cedric Ford used an AK-47 rifle to shoot 17 people, killing three, during a shooting rampage that ended at Excel Industries. Ford, who had an extensive criminal history, was fatally shot by police.
Josh Higbee, 31, Renee Benjamin, 30, and Brian Sadowsky, 44, were killed in the shooting.
Sarah Hopkins, the mother of two children with Ford, was sentenced to one year on supervised release in November after pleading guilty to a charge of not alerting authorities that a convicted felon unlawfully possessed firearms.
Hopkins admitted in her plea deal that on Feb. 5, she redeemed the AK-47 and a 40-caliber Glock handgun from a pawn shop in Newton and gave them to Cedric Ford. She had purchased the weapons from an out-of-state dealer.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
