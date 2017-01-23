Street with sinkhole to partially reopen

Traffic is expected to resume Monday afternoon at a south Wichita intersection where a motorcycle crash caused a sinkhole to appear.
City spokeswoman Lauragail Gamble said in an e-mail that one lane of traffic along Lincoln where the street intersects with Laura will be open by noon Monday.
A man who was fleeing police on a motorcycle crashed into a fire hydrant Saturday morning, which triggered a chain of events that led to a broken water main and, eventually, the development of a sinkhole at the intersection.
The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday. The broken main washed out soil next to the hydrant, causing a sinkhole that closed the intersection to through traffic.
Gamble said it will probably take an additional two weeks to get a new hydrant and permanent pavement installed at the intersection.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
