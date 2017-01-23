Local

January 23, 2017 10:53 AM

Street with sinkhole to partially reopen

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

Traffic is expected to resume Monday afternoon at a south Wichita intersection where a motorcycle crash caused a sinkhole to appear.

City spokeswoman Lauragail Gamble said in an e-mail that one lane of traffic along Lincoln where the street intersects with Laura will be open by noon Monday.

A man who was fleeing police on a motorcycle crashed into a fire hydrant Saturday morning, which triggered a chain of events that led to a broken water main and, eventually, the development of a sinkhole at the intersection.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday. The broken main washed out soil next to the hydrant, causing a sinkhole that closed the intersection to through traffic.

Gamble said it will probably take an additional two weeks to get a new hydrant and permanent pavement installed at the intersection.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Preview of 'The Lifestyle,' episode 2 of Wichita 'Lockup'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos