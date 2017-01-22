Homeless veteran outreach event set for Monday

An outreach event for homeless veterans will take place Monday morning in Wichita, according to a news release.
The “Homeless Stand Down” program is scheduled from 9 a.m. until noon inside the auditorium at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center, 5500 E. Kellogg, the release said.
Homeless veterans who attend will be able to receive a health assessment (including a screening for post-traumatic stress disorder), flu shot, eye examination, foot inspection and free haircuts and beard trims, which will be provided by the Paul Mitchell school, according to the release.
Attendees will also receive items like pillows, blankets, book bags, toiletries and coats.
“This is only possible through a coordinated effort within our community,” said Rick Ament, director of the medical center. “Together we are working hard to ensure homelessness will continue to decline in 2017.”
Any homeless veteran who has served at least one day of military service is encouraged to attend, the release said.
The Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps of Heights High School volunteered to staff the program. Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army also helped to set up the event.
Members of the public are encouraged to seek out homeless veterans and alert them of the event.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
