A good day for a walk; sunshine and mid-50s

If last weekend was a near-nightmare of freezing rain, this one will be dreamy.
We’ll reach the mid-50s in Wichita this afternoon. “That’s pretty warm for January,” said Robb Lawson, a meteorologist here. “That’s about ten degrees above normal for us, a good thing and with plenty of sunshine.”
Rain will fall tonight, he said but it won’t stick. “Any time you get moisture like that in winter, and it doesn’t freeze, that’s a good thing,” Lawson said.
Tomorrow will be like today, only with clouds that clear off by afternoon.
It’ll get colder during the coming week, he said; but for now, we’ve got sun.
So go for a walk, or something.
