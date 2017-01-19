Woman dies in crash west of Newton

A Newton woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Thursday, authorities said.
The 30-year-old woman was driving east on Northwest 12th at about noon when her Kia Spectra left the road and struck a tree in the 9200 block, Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay said in a statement.
The Kia landed in West Emma Creek, Gay said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene west of Newton. Her name has not yet been released.
The crash remains under investigation, Gay said.
