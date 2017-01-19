Wednesday house fire causes $18,000 worth of damage

3:51 Historic Campbell Castle for sale for $3.5 million Pause

2:26 Jetts department store in Anthony the last of its kind

1:15 NASA astronaut pays tribute to veterans from space station

2:56 Scott Kelly's year in space in three minutes

1:31 Wichita veteran wins Smart car

3:32 How to identify earthquake damage

4:03 In sickness and in health

2:54 Bruce Weber talks after Kansas State's victory at Oklahoma State

1:47 Check out WSU's cool new lab building