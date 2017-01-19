Wednesday house fire causes $18,000 worth of damage

The cause of a fire that gutted a north Wichita rental house Wednesday is still under investigation, according to the Wichita Fire Department.
Branden Arnold, a fire investigator, said the fire in the 1400 block of North Grove caused about $18,000 of damage, $15,000 of which was to the structure. A call about the blaze went out just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Flames could be seen billowing from the front of the house when crews arrived. It took about 20 minutes to put out the blaze, officials said.
Arnold said that nobody was in the house when the fire broke out and that no firefighters were injured.
