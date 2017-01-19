A chance for afternoon tea at the Castle

The Campbell Castle in Riverside is on the market for $3.5 million.
The Castle Inn Riverside is up for sale and soon to be auctioned to the highest bidder on Dec. 18. Built in 1888 by cattleman Burton Campbell, the stone mansion has through the years been nicknamed the ÒJewel on the River.Ó The stately castle has a three-story stone tower with carved gargoyles and a two-story, 2,000-square-foot carriage house. (December 12, 2012)
After 18 years, The Castle Inn Riverside owners Terry and Paula Lowry are selling the 124-year-old castle to pursue their own retirement. Both are 65. (December 12, 2012)
After 18 years, The Castle Inn Riverside owners Terry and Paula Lowry are selling the 124-year-old castle to pursue their own retirement. Both are 65. (December 12, 2012)
This original Italian tile is in the Scotland Yard room at The Castle Inn Riverside. (December 12, 2012)
This walnut fireplace is in the dining room of The Castle Inn Riverside is from Germany.(December 12, 2012)
Hand-carved woodwork is seen on the walls of the dining room of The Castle Inn Riverside.(December 12, 2012)
The pieces of fretwork at The Castle Inn Riverside were carved by a prisonor in an Irish debtors' prison as a way to earn freedom.(December 12, 2012)
The Native American room on the third floor of The Castle Inn Riverside has the bed tucked inside a 14' teepee. (December 12, 2012)
The Native American room on the third floor of The Castle Inn Riverside has the bed tucked inside a 14' teepee. (December 12, 2012)
A sitting area inside a turret at The Castle Inn Riverside. (December 12, 2012)
Original tub in the Scotland Yard room at The Castle Inn Riverside. This is the only original bathroom to the castle. (December 12, 2012)
Fireplace in the Scotland Yard room at The Castle Inn Riverside. This room has the only original bathroom to the castle. (December 12, 2012)
A servant's sink at The Castle Inn Riverside. (December 12, 2012)
The fireplace in the library at The Castle Inn Riverside is made of cherry wood and was imported from Spain. (December 12, 2012)
The Castle Inn Riverside was built in 1888 by cattleman Burton Campbell one of WichitaÕs wealthiest residents, and he spared no expense in building the $90,000 castle.(December 12, 2012)
A view of the Little Arkansas River from a turret inside The Castle Inn Riverside. (December 12, 2012)
The parlor at The Castle Inn Riverside is filled with color and mahogony woodwork throughout. The castle is up for sale and soon to be auctioned to the highest bidder on Dec. 18. Built in 1888 by cattleman Burton Campbell, the stone mansion has through the years been nicknamed the ÒJewel on the River.Ó The stately castle has a three-story stone tower with carved gargoyles and a two-story, 2,000-square-foot carriage house. (December 12, 2012)
This walnut fireplace is in the dining room of The Castle Inn Riverside is from Germany. The chandelier is not original to the castle but is an antique imported from Spain. (December 12, 2012)
