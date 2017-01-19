Local

A chance for afternoon tea at the Castle

By Beccy Tanner

If you have ever imagined having afternoon tea at a castle, now’s your chance.

From 1 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Castle Inn Riverside will be open for people to have tea and tour the castle. Cost is $40 per person.

The Castle Inn Riverside, also known as Campbell Castle, is on the market for $3.5 million. Since November, there have been a series of open houses, providing opportunities for people to tour the historic 128-year-old castle.

The story of the Castle Inn Riverside began in 1886, when cattle baron Col. Burton Harvey Campbell began the construction of a $90,000 castle, which would be about $2.1 million in today’s money.

He designed his castle in the classic feudal style from Scotland. It boasts architectural items salvaged from around the world.

The foyer contains a 650-year-old Grecian fireplace, Spanish chevalier lamps on the staircase and newel posts and pieces of fretwork that were reportedly carved by a prisoner in an Irish debtors prison.

Above the east entrance to the castle, carved in stone, is the word “Salve” – Latin for “Welcome.”

And it has 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 19 fireplaces.

Tickets to the afternoon tea can be purchased by calling Debbie Rich at 316-708-1954 for private seating, or go to Eventbrite.com for community seating.

For more information, go to the Facebook page “The Castle Inn Riverside.”

Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner

