January 18, 2017 1:58 PM

Household pets sought for Wichita cat show

Cats need not be purebreds to compete in a Cat Fanciers Association cat show sponsored by Wichita Cat Fancy on Feb. 4 and 5 at the Cotillion.

People are urged to enter their nonregistered cats in the household pet division, which celebrates the beauty of the everyday cat. Entries in this category are judged for their uniqueness, pleasing appearance, unusual markings and sweet dispositions.

Cats must be at least 4 months old, spayed or neutered if older than 8 months, current on all vaccinations, of good temperament and not declawed.

The entry fee is $30, and the deadline for entries is midnight Jan 31.

For more information and to register, call 316-516-9428 or go to wichitacatfancy.weebly.com.

Diane McCartney

btanner@wichitaeagle.com

