Police identify 77-year-old woman killed Saturday in traffic crash

Police say it is still unclear what caused a 77-year-old Wichita woman killed Saturday in a traffic collision to veer into oncoming traffic.
Officer Charley Davidson said Gladys Murray was traveling west in the 2300 block of East 47th Street at about 6:30 p.m. when her 2008 Honda Accord crossed over the center line and into the eastbound lanes. There she hit a 2002 Ford Explorer and a 2015 Jeep Patriot before stopping, Davidson said.
Murray was taken to a Wichita hospital, where she died. Davidson didn’t know how fast she was driving when the crash happened. The roads were wet from rain at the time but not icy, he said.
The drivers of the vehicles Murray struck, an 18-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman, suffered minor or no injuries.
Murray is the second person killed in traffic collisions on Wichita streets this year.
