Solidarity Rally in Old Town Square

Family members spoke out during the sentencing of Hassan Wright at the Sedgwick County Courthouse Friday. Hassan received a life sentence for stabbing his niece and her two young daughters, one of them fatally. Wright pleaded no contest to 17 criminal counts, including first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and several sexual assaults of his adult niece. The murder conviction is for the stabbing death of his 6-year-old great-niece, who died Nov. 4 after she, her 4-year-old sister and her mother suffered a night of assaults at Wright's hands. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)