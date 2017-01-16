Local
Solidarity Rally in Old Town Square
More than 40 people gathered Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, on Martin Luther King Day for a Solidarity Rally at Old Town Square to protest hate, intolerance and fear as well as provide support to minorities -- undocumented immigrants, refugees, Muslims, African-Americans, LGBT individuals and others. The group was organized by Sunflower Community Action to honor the peaceful protests of Martin Luther King Jr. (Video by Beccy Tanner / The Wichita Eagle)btanner@wichitaeagle.com