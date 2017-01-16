Solidarity Rally in Old Town Square

More than 40 people gathered Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, on Martin Luther King Day for a Solidarity Rally at Old Town Square to protest hate, intolerance and fear as well as provide support to minorities -- undocumented immigrants, refugees, Muslims, African-Americans, LGBT individuals and others. The group was organized by Sunflower Community Action to honor the peaceful protests of Martin Luther King Jr. (Video by Beccy Tanner / The Wichita Eagle)
btanner@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Family members speak out at Hassan Wright's sentencing

Family members spoke out during the sentencing of Hassan Wright at the Sedgwick County Courthouse Friday. Hassan received a life sentence for stabbing his niece and her two young daughters, one of them fatally. Wright pleaded no contest to 17 criminal counts, including first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and several sexual assaults of his adult niece. The murder conviction is for the stabbing death of his 6-year-old great-niece, who died Nov. 4 after she, her 4-year-old sister and her mother suffered a night of assaults at Wright's hands. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Weather

How potholes are formed

In the winter, potholes can be a constant challenge for drivers across the nation. This video from the Utah Department of Transportation shows how potholes form because of winter weather. (Courtesy of Utah Department of Transportation)

Editor's Choice Videos