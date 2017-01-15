MLK celebrations, closings

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, hundreds of Wichitans will attend a celebration in King’s honor at the Wichita State Metropolitan Complex, 5015 E. 29th St. North.
The celebration starts at noon on Monday and will feature Ralph West of The Church Without Walls in Houston speaking about “Following in His Footsteps.”
Other events include ways in which Wichitans can be of service.
At 9 a.m., Wichita Habitat for Humanity will begin construction on a five-bedroom house. The walls will be transported to the build site in central Wichita and assembled. It will be in the Expo Hall at Century II, 225 W. Douglas. The event is part of a joint effort by Habitat for Humanity, Volunteer Kansas, the City of Wichita, Crossroads Ministries, Chick-Fil-A and Starbucks. Anyone over the age of 5 is eligible to volunteer. Volunteers need to register at volunteerks.org for one of three shifts.
Other events include a ceremony at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center Auditorium at 11 a.m. Thursday. The event features speakers, music and dance. Guest speaker is DeAndre Morris, pastor of the Kingdom Harvest Church. The public is invited.
Some local facilities and operations will be closed for the holiday.
Those include City Hall, Neighborhood Resource Centers, Wichita Public Library locations, Park and Recreation Centers, Great Plains Nature Center, Old Cowtown Museum, Mid-America All-Indian Center, Century II administration offices, Transit Department administrative offices, Wichita Art Museum, Botanica, WATER Center and Environmental Health.
There will be no Wichita Transit or paratransit bus service.
The animal shelter will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday.
CityArts will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. on Monday.
Riverside Tennis Center and municipal golf courses are open regular hours on Monday.
