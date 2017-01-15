Morning fire leads to evacuation at airport Best Western

Firefighters responded to a blaze at the Best Western Airport Inn & Conference Center in west Wichita early Sunday, though no injuries were reported.
The call went out shortly after 8 a.m., according to 911 scanner traffic, sending several Wichita Fire Department trucks to the complex at 6815 W. Kellogg.
At 8:40 a.m., close to two dozen guests were seen outside the hotel after being evacuated.
Lane Pearman, a battalion chief with the department, said that nobody was injured as a result of the fire, which broke out in a storage closet near the hotel’s kitchen area.
“I was eating breakfast when some of the staff said there was a fire,” said guest Curtis Pitts, who lives near Topeka. “They said it was too smokey and an alarm went off. The smoke never really got to where the guests were, though.”
A smokey smell was present outside the hotel shortly before 9 a.m. Guests appeared to be going back into the complex around that time, though a Best Western employee said the hotel had no comment.
Pearman said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
