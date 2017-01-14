Man shot while being pistol-whipped

The victim wounded during a Friday robbery was shot in the head while being pistol-whipped, Wichita police said Saturday.
The man, 22, is expected to survive, police Sgt. Kevin Tronsgard said. He was wounded at a house in the Delano area before 9 a.m. Friday.
Two men forced their way into a house in the 1600 block of West Maple, near Seneca, according to a release from Wichita police on Friday. One of them beat the man with a gun while demanding personal property. The gun went off.
A woman, 19, and a boy, 3, were also in the home when the shooting happened.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call Wichita-Sedgwick Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Three Wichita public schools — Franklin Elementary, Allison Middle School and West High — were locked down for about 20 minutes Friday morning while police investigated the shooting.
