January 14, 2017 12:39 PM

Man shot while being pistol-whipped

By Roy Wenzl

The victim wounded during a Friday robbery was shot in the head while being pistol-whipped, Wichita police said Saturday.

The man, 22, is expected to survive, police Sgt. Kevin Tronsgard said. He was wounded at a house in the Delano area before 9 a.m. Friday.

Two men forced their way into a house in the 1600 block of West Maple, near Seneca, according to a release from Wichita police on Friday. One of them beat the man with a gun while demanding personal property. The gun went off.

A woman, 19, and a boy, 3, were also in the home when the shooting happened.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call Wichita-Sedgwick Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Three Wichita public schools — Franklin Elementary, Allison Middle School and West High — were locked down for about 20 minutes Friday morning while police investigated the shooting.

