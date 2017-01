Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

After 28 years in prison, Richard Reser was released in December 2016 to a low-income home in Topeka. His sentence was commuted 12 years early by President Obama. Although he is enjoying freedom, he regrets the years that he lost and the many family members who died while he was in prison, including his son. (Video by Oliver Morrison / The Wichita Eagle)