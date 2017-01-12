84-year-old woman struck by SUV dies, police say

A Wichita woman who was struck by a vehicle while walking across the street on Tuesday has died, according to police.
Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said Thursday that Frances Vermillion, 84, who was attempting to cross the street near Central and Maize Road in west Wichita, has died.
Vermillion was hit by an SUV driven by an 80-year-old woman at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The driver left the scene, but Wichita police later contacted her at her house after receiving information from witnesses.
Woodrow said an investigation into the accident is still open and that information will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, though no charges had been filed as of Thursday morning.
Vermillion was not in a designated crosswalk area when she was struck, police said.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
