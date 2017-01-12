Emporia State delays move-in due to impending ice storm

Emporia State University has postponed its residence hall move-in until Monday due to an approaching ice storm, university officials said.
A winter storm watch is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Sunday for 16 counties in southern Kansas, including the Emporia area. The watch statement forecasts up to an inch of ice accumulation.
Because the storm poses a threat for hazardous travel conditions and the potential for power outages, Emporia State students are instructed to begin moving into residents halls at noon Monday, university officials said in a news release.
Additional updates will be communicated via Emporia State e-mail and social media networks, including the ESU Residential Life Facebook page and Twitter account (@ESUResLife). Officials plan to provide updates by mid-afternoon Thursday and Friday.
For concerns or questions related to the move-in, call 620-341-5264 during university business hours. University offices will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday.
Wednesday is the first day of classes at Emporia State.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
Comments