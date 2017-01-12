Crews respond to fire at former Greyhound station

The Wichita Fire Department responded early Thursday to a fire at the former Greyhound bus station downtown.
Crews arrived to the building at 312 S. Broadway at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. Chatter from 911 dispatch mentioned flames on the roof of the old station, though none could be seen from the intersection of Broadway and English at 6:45 a.m.
Check back to Kansas.com for more information on this developing story as it becomes available.
Some excitement early this morning in downtown Wichita with a structure fire at Broadway & English pic.twitter.com/D07p7qteia— Bryan Horwath (@bryan_horwath) January 12, 2017
