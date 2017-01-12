Local

January 12, 2017 7:33 AM

Crews respond to fire at former Greyhound station

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

The Wichita Fire Department responded early Thursday to a fire at the former Greyhound bus station downtown.

Crews arrived to the building at 312 S. Broadway at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. Chatter from 911 dispatch mentioned flames on the roof of the old station, though none could be seen from the intersection of Broadway and English at 6:45 a.m.

Check back to Kansas.com for more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Local

