Free gelding clinic to take place on Saturday

A free gelding clinic will take place Saturday morning in Wichita, according to a news release.
The clinic, hosted by Hope in the Valley Equine Rescue & Sanctuary and Equine Surgery & Medicine, will take place from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday at the Equine Surgery & Medicine facilities, 3500 E. 45th St.
The clinic is geared toward horse owners who may not be able to afford a castration procedure, the release said. Funding for the clinic has been provided in part by the Unwanted Horse Coalition’s Operation Gelding program.
All preregistered slots have been taken, the release said, but interested horse owners can call 316-519-4129 to be placed on a cancellation list.
Since its inception in 2010, Operation Gelding has facilitated the castration of nearly 1,500 horses in 31 states. The program has a goal of gelding more than 800 horses in 2017.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments