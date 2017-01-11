Ice storm won’t stop ‘Home on the Range’ premiere in Wichita

The premiere of the “Home on the Range” movie is still on for Friday night at the Orpheum.
But showings of the movie in Smith County are being postponed for a week due to a monster ice storm that’s expected to affect travel throughout much of Kansas this weekend.
Lone Chimney Films, which produced the movie, has now scheduled the movie to be shown Jan. 21-22 at 1:30 p.m. at the Center Theater, 217 S. Main, in Smith Center. Although advance tickets are not required for the Smith Center showing, people are asked to call El Dean Holthus at 785-695-2347 or Kim Kuhlmann at the Peoples Bank, 785-282-6682, to make reservations.
Tickets for Friday night’s showing in Wichita are $10 at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway, and can be purchased through Select-a-Seat. The movie begins at 7 p.m.
According to forecasts, the first round of wintry precipitation is expected to reach Wichita on Friday afternoon, creating slick spots for an evening commute. The wintry mix is expected to last well into Monday before temperatures warm into the 40s.
The weekend’s weather won’t affect the Kansas City showing of the movie, which will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at Union Station’s Regnier Extreme Screen Theater, 30 W. Pershing Road, in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets for the Kansas City premiere are $6 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Union Station online box office.
The movie is about how the Kansas state song – “Home on the Range” – came to be such a well-known piece of music. The words for the song were first published in the Smith County Pioneer in 1873 and were written by frontier doctor Brewster Higley.
