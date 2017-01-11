Burden woman killed in Cowley County accident

A Burden woman was pronounced dead Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Cowley County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Claudine Lundy, 76, died after the 2007 Chrysler Sebring she was driving failed to yield to a Peterbilt truck while traveling south on U.S. 160, about 12 miles east of Winfield, according to a highway patrol crash report. The accident happened at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.
The driver of the truck, Luciano Enriquez-Arreola of Wichita, was not injured, according to the report.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
