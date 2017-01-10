Boil water advisory lifted for Mulvane

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil water advisory for Mulvane.
The advisory was issued on Saturday because of a loss of pressure in the system, officials said. Low water pressure may result in bacterial contamination and a loss of chlorine residuals.
Laboratory testing samples collected from the city indicate no evidence of contamination, officials said. KDHE officials determined all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination have been resolved.
